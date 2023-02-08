Fewer than half of distributed denial-of-service attacks launched by Russian hacking group Killnet against U.S. healthcare providers across over 25 states last week have successfully disrupted hospital websites, with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency noting that none of the attacks have adversely impacted healthcare delivery and patient safety, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Killnet's attacks against U.S. hospitals come after the group targeted U.S. airlines and companies, as well as European governments in recent months, which have prompted the CISA to bolster DDoS attack mitigation through collaborations with several tech companies, as well as continued coordination with healthcare providers about such cyber threats. "Our regional personnel are working closely with our partners on the ground and we encourage all organizations, including state and local governments, to stay vigilant and to take steps to protect themselves," a CISA spokesperson said. Healthcare organizations were also previously warned by the Department of Health and Human Services regarding the increased likelihood of ransomware attacks following DDoS incidents.