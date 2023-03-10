Minneapolis Public Schools was claimed to be compromised by the Medusa ransomware operation, which has demanded $1 million in exchange for deleting all data it allegedly stole in the attack, according to BleepingComputer. All the data claimed to be stolen by Medusa ransomware, which it is also selling for the same amount to interested buyers, have been shown by the ransomware gang in an almost 51-minute-long video. Such a video proving Medusa's file access to Minneapolis Public Schools' systems is a first, noted Emsisoft Threat Analyst Brett Callow, who initially discovered the video. Despite significant outages stemming from the ransomware attack, Minneapolis Public Schools previously emphasized that it will not pay any demanded ransoms and has opted to facilitate encrypted data recovery through internal backups. Minneapolis Public Schools also previously said that no unauthorized access to its files has been identified in its investigation but Medusa ransomware's warning of a data leak may prompt a new announcement from school district officials.