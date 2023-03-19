Ransomware detection startup Minerva Labs has been acquired by cybersecurity provider Rapid7 in a $38 million deal as it seeks to bolster its managed threat detection and response service, according to SiliconAngle. Rapid7 said that integrating Minerva's platform, which conceals sensitive files from programs with no access authorizations to avert ransomware attacks and data loss, would help improve ransomware detection across customer environments. "Today, our MDR customers benefit from our proprietary detection and response technology, a fully integrated, world-class team of 247 security engineers, and leading security data science to detect, assess and respond to emerging threats. With Minerva, we are further extending our MDR capabilities with more advanced anti-evasion and malware prevention and orchestration from the endpoint to the cloud, as well as providing seamless support of existing, leading endpoint protection infrastructure," said Rapid7 Senior Vice President of Managed Services Delivery Jeremiah Dewey. Rapid7's purchase of Minerva comes after reports of takeover interest in Rapid7.