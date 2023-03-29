The Snatch ransomware operation has admitted responsibility for a ransomware attack against the City of Modesto, California ,last month, but did not provide details regarding the extent of its data theft activities or when the stolen data would be leaked, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Modesto reported having the computer systems of its police department compromised in a ransomware attack earlier last month, exposing individuals' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, state-issued identification numbers, driver's license numbers, and medical details. However, the city has since minimized the attack's size, scope, and impact, said Modesto Legislative Affairs Manager Andrew Gonzales, who added that the city will continue to reach out to people whose data may have been compromised in the attack. Meanwhile, the Santch ransomware group, which emerged in 2018, has been noted by Recorded Future ransomware expert Allan Liska to be among the smaller ransomware operations. "We haven't seen any data posted by Snatch yet, but they don't usually exaggerate or outright lie about claims," Liska added.