Ransomware group Money Message has posted on its data leak website that it has breached the network of Taiwanese PC hardware manufacturer Micro-Star International and stolen source code for software and other sensitive data, BleepingComputer reports. The threat actor's post included alleged screenshots of MSI's CTMS and ERP databases as well as software source code, BIOS firmware, and private key files. Money Message is demanding payment and threatening to leak all of the allegedly stolen sensitive information within the next five days if the company does not comply. Past analysis of Money Message's activities suggested that it had targeted a major computer hardware vendor, with an alleged chat conversation with a representative showing the group as demanding a $4 million ransom in exchange for the 1.5 TB of data it claimed to have stolen. "Say your manager, that we have MSI source code, including framework to develop bios, also we have private keys able to sign in any custom module of those BIOS and install it on PC with this bios," a group member said in the chat.