The widespread Cl0p ransomware attack involving the exploitation of a MOVEit security vulnerability has already impacted 347 organizations, compromising the data of more than 18.6 million individuals, SecurityWeek
reports.
Both organizations directly and indirectly affected by the MOVEit hack have been included in the tally, said Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow.
Fifty-eight U.S. educational institutions, including the Colorado State University
, were confirmed to have been hit by the attack.
Impact from the Cl0p MOVEit attack was also disclosed by Honeywell, which noted the compromise of some personally identifiable information, and Emerson, which emphasized that no sensitive business or customer data has been accessed by attackers.
Other organizations that revealed being targeted in the Cl0p attack include Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, and Shutterfly, as well as numerous German banks.
Meanwhile, Cl0p has named Netscout as one of its victims but such a claim has not been confirmed by the cybersecurity firm.