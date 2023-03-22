After having its systems compromised and data leaked by the Play ransomware gang last month, the City of Oakland, California has also been claimed to be attacked by the LockBit ransomware operation, according to BleepingComputer. All files stolen by LockBit from Oakland's systems were threatened to be exposed on April 10 should the city refuse to pay any ransom. However, LockBit has not yet substantiated its assertions that it attacked Oakland and the ransomware group has already had its attack claims debunked at least once before. Meanwhile, Oakland city officials, who have not commented on LockBit's claims, began sending breach notifications to individuals impacted by the Play ransomware attack last week. City employees have been informed that their data, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers, have been exfiltrated in the attack that occurred from Feb. 6 to 9. Oakland expects impacted systems to be restored online within the next month.