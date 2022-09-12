BleepingComputer reports that the Vice Society ransomware gang has admitted responsibility for the ransomware attack against Los Angeles Unified School District over the Labor Day weekend. Despite confirming its hand in the attack against the second-largest school district in the U.S., Vice Society has not yet published any proof of the intrusion although it said that files have been stolen prior to ransomware encryption, which a representative later claimed to be 500GB of data. The confirmation comes after the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and MS-IAC warned about the increasing prevalence of Vice Society ransomware attacks against the U.S. education sector. Meanwhile, LAUSD reported on Tuesday that the full recovery of several information technology services has been progressing and that all district employees and students have been ordered to reset their account credentials. "As a point of clarification, compromised email credentials reportedly found on nefarious websites were unrelated to this attack, as attested by federal investigative agencies. All compromised credentials have been fully deactivated to protect network integrity," said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.