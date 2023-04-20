New England-based health insurance firm Point32Health, which is Massachusetts' second-largest insurer, has reported having several of its systems for providers, accounts, brokers, and service members impacted by a ransomware attack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Affected systems were immediately taken offline following the discovery of the ransomware attack on April 17, with law enforcement and regulators already notified regarding the incident, according to Point32Health. "While we work diligently to restore the impacted systems as quickly and as safely as possible, our team is working around the clock to provide workarounds for members to receive the services they need," said Point32Health. Meanwhile, no ransomware operation has so far admitted responsibility for the intrusion, which comes after attacks against insurers, including Lloyd's of London, Zurich, and Aflac. Healthcare organizations have also been reported by Corvus Insurance to have faced 750% more ransomware attacks last month, compared with the same time last year.