Snap-On Tools hit by Conti ransomware group

Wisconsin-based tools manufacturer Snap-On Tools has been impacted by the Conti ransomware gang, which has already leaked less than 1GB of data stolen from the company on its data leak site, according to Forbes.
In a data breach notice, Snap-On said that attackers were able to infiltrate its systems between March 1 and March 3, with the suspicious activity identified in some of its computer systems environment. While the affected systems were immediately taken offline, Snap-On noted that threat actors were able to access and download selected personal information from its employees, including their names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers. Employee identification numbers of both company associates and franchisees may have also been impacted by the breach, according to Snap-On. The attack on Snap-On comes amid a crisis within Conti, which had its private chats, ransomware source code and cryptocurrency wallets leaked by a former member after the group had expressed support over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.