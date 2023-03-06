BleepingComputer reports that the City of Oakland, California, has had its stolen data leaked by the Play ransomware operation. Play ransomware has exposed a 10GB multi-part RAR archive, which it claims to have private and personal confidential data, financial details, passports, IDs, human rights violation data, and full employee information. Oakland officials said that investigation into the extent of the Feb. 8 ransomware attack is still underway. "We are working with third-party specialists and law enforcement on this issue and are actively monitoring the unauthorized third party's claims to investigate their validity. If we determine that any individual's personal information is involved, we will notify those individuals in accordance with applicable law," said city officials. Even though the ransomware attack has not affected the city's emergency services, Oakland has already declared a local state of emergency in an effort to enable accelerated material and equipment procurement, as well as emergency worker activation if necessary.