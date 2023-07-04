Major Taiwanese multinational chip manufacturing firm Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has confirmed experiencing a data breach as a result of a cyberattack against Kinmax, which is one of its IT hardware suppliers, before the end of June, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Such a disclosure comes after the LockBit ransomware operation claimed to compromise TSMC but a company spokesperson noted that the intrusion against Kinmax's systems has not impacted TSMC's operations or customer data.
"After the incident, TSMC has immediately terminated its data exchange with this concerned supplier in accordance with the Companys security protocols and standard operating procedures," said the TSMC spokesperson. Meanwhile, Kinmax noted that its internal specific testing environment has been compromised on June 29, resulting in the exposure of data. "The leaked content mainly consisted of system installation preparation that the Company provided to our customers as default configurations," added Kinmax.
U.S. nonprofit financial services firm for academics Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America was confirmed to be compromised in the widespread Cl0p ransomware attack involving the exploitation of a vulnerability in the MOVEit Transfer file transfer software by Connecticut-based Trinity College and Vermont-based Middlebury College, both of which reported data breaches as a result of the ransomware attack against TIAA, TechCrunch reports.
Two versions of the free Akira ransomware decryptor for Windows have been published by Avast, which advised the use of the 64-bit version due to significant system memory requirements needed for password decryption efforts, according to BleepingComputer.