Louisiana-based Xavier University had data stolen from its students and employees allegedly leaked by the Vice Society ransomware gang following university officials' refusal to pay the demanded ransom, reports Government Technology. Vice Society, which has primarily targeted educational institutions in its attacks, claimed to have leaked the data stolen in a Nov. 22 breach on Dec. 20, with the compromised data potentially including payroll, Social Security numbers, personal finances, misconduct allegations, and disciplinary actions, according to Emsisoft Threat Analyst Brett Callow. While Xavier University has yet to confirm Vice Society's claims, the university has been urged by Callow to promptly inform individuals whose data may have been compromised by the incident. "If you don't tell people what happens, they don't know that they should be on high alert. It increases the chance that one crime could result in another," said Callow, who on the other hand praised the university's apparent refusal to answer the ransomware gang's demands.