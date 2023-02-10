New York-based liberal arts college Mount Saint Mary College has disclosed being impacted by a ransomware attack in December claimed by the Vice Society ransomware operation, which has posted more details regarding the intrusion on its leak site after the college refused to pay the demanded ransom, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Some of Mount Saint Mary College's systems have been accessed and disabled as a result of the attack, which was identified and averted on Dec. 20, but disrupted systems have since been restored, according to school officials. Aside from sending breach notifications to students and employees whose data may have been compromised by the incident, stronger network security protocols have also been implemented in an effort to curb operational disruptions. Officials have also been coordinating with cybersecurity experts to evaluate data leaked by Vice Society, which has been known to target the education sector.