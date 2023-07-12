TechCrunch reports that more organizations across different industries have disclosed data breaches resulting from the widespread Cl0p ransomware attack leveraging a vulnerability in the MOVEit Transfer file transfer app. International hotel group Radisson Hotels Americas confirmed that the MOVEit hack has impacted a "limited number of guest records," although no specific details regarding the extent of the breach have been provided. Similar compromise has been noted by U.S. real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, which did not dispute claims that all of its 43,000 employees had their data affected by the incident. Financial services company 1st Source Bank also disclosed that commercial and individual clients' sensitive data have been accessed in the MOVEit attack. Meanwhile, Kentucky-based academic health system UofL Health also noted that it was targeted by Cl0p but did not reveal whether its data had been compromised. Other organizations that recently confirmed impact from the MOVEit hack included the University of Colorado and the University of Illinois, Bristol Myers Squibb, and diagnostics firm Realm IDX, as well as Dutch navigation company TomTom, and German investment bank Deutsche Bank.