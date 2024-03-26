Raspberry Pi exploited by novel GEOBOX tool

Hackread reports that cyberattacks involving Raspberry Pi 4 Model B devices are being concealed by threat actors with the new malicious GEOBOX dark web tool, which enables not only geolocation alteration and Wi-Fi MAC address masking but also inconspicuous communications.

Stealthier attacks have been facilitated by threat actors through the utilization of several strategically positioned internet-connected GEOBOX devices, a report from Resecurity's Cyber Threat Intelligence team revealed. Threat actors could leverage GEOBOX — which provides extensive internet connection configurations — not only to obfuscate their location but also conduct advanced financial fraud, credential stuffing campaigns, malware deployment efforts, disinformation operations, network security evaluations, and dark web activities, reported researchers. Such a tool, which follows the emergence of the TMChecker dark web tool, indicates the continuous evolution of the cybercrime toolset that should prompt the implementation of digital risk monitoring and endpoint protection strategies and other proactive cybersecurity measures, researchers added.