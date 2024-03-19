Aviation sector, e-commerce platforms face separate cyber threats

Organizations in the aviation and aerospace industries have been subjected to mounting cyberattacks amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, reports Hackread.

Aside from United Arab Emirates' government-owned airline Flydubai being subjected to Anonymous Sudan distributed denial-of-service attacks in retaliation for the firm's support to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, Gulf Air and Saudi Arabian airports have also been impacted by DDoS attacks from Mysterious Team Bangladesh and pro-Palestinian operation ALTOUFAN TEAM, respectively. Moreover, separate ransomware attacks have been deployed against Continental Aerospace Technologies and Air Albania. Meanwhile, another Resecurity report revealed that widely used e-commerce apps and remote access platforms have been targeted in attacks leveraging the novel TMChecker tool, which features consolidated brute-force attack and corporate access log checking capabilities. Such a tool, developed by the threat actor M762, has been exploited to facilitate the discovery of data with corporate VPN and email account credentials, as observed in an attack against an Ecuadorian government entity.