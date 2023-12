More than 92% of internet-exposed instances of the pfSense open-source firewall and router software could be compromised to achieve remote code execution by chaining the reflective XSS vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2023-42325 and CVE-2023-42327, as well as the command injection bug, tracked as CVE-2023-42326, all of which have already been addressed by Netgate, according to BleepingComputer . Brazil, the U.S., Russia, France, and Malaysia accounted for most of the vulnerable pfSense instances, noted SonarSource researchers, who cited a Shodan scan. Attackers could leverage CVE-2023-42325 or CVE-2023-42327 to facilitate malicious JavaScript execution to hijack pfSense sessions, while the more severe CVE-2023-42326 flaw could be used to allow additional command injections for threat actors with interface editing permission access. Widespread use of pfSense software suggests a significant attack surface, which threat actors with elevated privileges could exploit to facilitate data breaches and lateral network movement.