Report shows cloud security vigilance is lagging

A Bitdefender report that surveyed over 1,200 IT and security professionals across six countries revealed that fewer than 45% of organizations regularly audit their cloud security posture, which is a concerning trend given the rise of multi-cloud environments, according to ZDNet.

Despite current technological advancements, many businesses rely too much on cloud providers for security and often neglect their responsibility to secure sensitive data, noted Paul Hadjy, vice president of Asia-Pacific and cyber security services at Bitdefender.

Identity and access management topped respondents' key security concerns at 38.7%, followed by cloud compliance at 38%, shadow IT at 35.9%, and human error at 32%. Confidence in detecting AI threats like deepfakes varies, with 74.1% believing their teams can spot such threats.

Despite high confidence in handling traditional threats like ransomware and phishing, 57% of organizations said they experienced a data breach in the past year, with the U.K. reporting the highest incidence at 73.5%.