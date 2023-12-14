Identity, Threat Intelligence

Retail cyber threats rise as holiday season nears

Nearly 700% more retail fraud incidents have been reported during the second half of the year ahead of the holiday season, with fraud involving gift cards and payment cards rising by 110% and more than 700%, respectively, during the same period, SiliconAngle reports. Moreover, account takeover attacks against retailers increased by 410-fold between September and November, which was also accompanied by a staggering increase in automated inclusions of large amounts of products to customers' online carts, a report from Cequence Security showed. Malicious web traffic has also been observed from 719 million IP addresses, with malicious login attempts totaling 325 million from June to November. "The 2023 holiday season exposed a chilling reality: cybercriminals are employing increasingly sophisticated attack methods and meticulously planning months in advance to exploit vulnerabilities... This shift underscores the urgent need for heightened vigilance and proactive security measures throughout the year," said Cequence Director of Threat Research William Glazier.

Related

New York hospitals’ patient data impacted by cyberattack

CBS News reports that New York-based health providers HealthAlliance Hospital, Margaretville Hospital, and Mountainside Residential Care Center, which are under the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, had their patients' data compromised in an attack against their IT network that spanned nearly two months.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    A CISOs Guide to Effective Identity & Access Management (IAM) Practices and Technologies

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Identity: Finding the balance between security and user experience

  • Cybercast
    They’re not on your payroll, but you still must secure their data

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.