Rhysida ransomware attack against British Library confirmed

Major technological outages persist at the British Library, the UK's national library, nearly a month after being impacted by a cyberattack, which has since been confirmed to involve ransomware, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. After the Rhysida ransomware gang claimed responsibility for the attack and sought nearly $750,000 worth of Bitcoin as ransom for exfiltrated files, the British Library disclosed that information leaked by the ransomware operation was from its internal HR files. "We have no evidence that data of our users has been compromised. However, if you have a British Library login and your password is used elsewhere, we recommend changing it as a precautionary measure," said the library, which noted that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Such an attack comes after a federal warning regarding the threat of the Rhysida ransomware operation, which has already compromised Prospect Medical Holdings and other government entities around the world since its emergence in May.