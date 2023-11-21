Ransomware

Rhysida ransomware attack against British Library confirmed

Major technological outages persist at the British Library, the UK's national library, nearly a month after being impacted by a cyberattack, which has since been confirmed to involve ransomware, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. After the Rhysida ransomware gang claimed responsibility for the attack and sought nearly $750,000 worth of Bitcoin as ransom for exfiltrated files, the British Library disclosed that information leaked by the ransomware operation was from its internal HR files. "We have no evidence that data of our users has been compromised. However, if you have a British Library login and your password is used elsewhere, we recommend changing it as a precautionary measure," said the library, which noted that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Such an attack comes after a federal warning regarding the threat of the Rhysida ransomware operation, which has already compromised Prospect Medical Holdings and other government entities around the world since its emergence in May.

Related

Ransomware
Third-party breaches compromise Canadian government employee data

Canada had information from an undisclosed number of current and former government employees, including those in the Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, exposed following data breaches impacting its contractors Brookfield Global Relocation Services and SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving Services, according to SecurityAffairs.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Cyber Resilience in the Ransomware and Wiper Era New Strategies for CISOs to Protect

  • eSummit
    The changing face of ransomware, and how to respond

  • Cybercast
    Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Hybrid Attackers Leveraging Identities to Execute Ransomware

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.