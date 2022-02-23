Biden officials push for ‘new cyberspace social contract’ to manage cyber risk

National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and Acting National Cyber Director for Strategy and Research Harry Kresja have been urging for a "new social contract" that would prevent small businesses, local governments, and individuals from carrying on substantial cybersecurity risk levels, CyberScoop
reports.
"Those more capable of carrying the load — such as governments and large firms — must take on some of the burden, and collective, collaborative defense needs to replace atomized and divided efforts. Until then, the problem will always look like someone else’s to solve," wrote Inglis and Krejsa in Foreign Affairs.
Long-term digital ecosystem investments should be prioritized by the private sector to ensure equitable cyberdefense burden distribution, while the government must collaborate with industry and offer better threat information, they wrote.
"Finally, both the public and private sectors must commit to moving toward true collaboration — contributing resources, attention, expertise, and people toward institutions designed to prevent, counter, and recover from cyber-incidents," they added.