Sixteen or more organizations across various sectors in Russia and Serbia have been subjected to attacks by the Space Pirates threat operation over the past 12 months, according to The Hacker News
.
While cyberespionage
and data theft continue to be the key priorities of Space Pirates in its attacks, the threat group, which was initially discovered in May 2022 and has been associated with the Webworm operation, has increased the scope of its intrusions, a Positive Technologies report showed.
Aside from targeting PST email archives, Space Pirates has also been leveraging the Deed RAT malware, which could fetch plug-ins, including Disk that enables file and folder enumeration, arbitrary file writing, and command execution, as well as allows the deployment of the new Voidoor malware and other payloads, researchers noted.
"The hackers are working on new malware that implements unconventional techniques, such as Voidoor, and modifying their existing malware," said Positive Technologies.