Russian cyber firm Avanpost disrupted by Ukrainian hackers

Impact from a "serious cyberattack" has been confirmed by Russian cybersecurity firm Avapost following claims of compromise by pro-Ukrainian hacking operation Cyber Anarchy Squad, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While Avapost provided no further details regarding the extent of the attack, Cyber Anarchy Squad disclosed that it not only encrypted the firm's more than 400 Windows and Linux virtual machines and most of its employees' workstations but also destroyed over 60 TB of data while exposing 390 GB of the stolen information on Telegram and the Mega file hosting service.

Additional screenshots purported to be a group chat including Avanpost employee discussions of the compromise were also leaked by Cyber Anarchy Squad although the veracity of such information has not been confirmed.

Such a development comes more than a month after Russian internet and telecommunications service provider was disrupted by Cyber Anarchy Squad in a "massive" cyberattack.