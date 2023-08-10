Attacks by Russia against Ukraine have shifted to cyberespionage and data gathering efforts from disruptive intrusions more than a year after the Russia-Ukraine war began, reports CyberScoop. The recent targeting of Ukraine's situational awareness system and technical battlefield systems in a bid to acquire battlefield intelligence, as well as intrusions against Ukrainian defense, supply chain, logistics, and service providers, are indicative of the new attack approach employed by Russian hackers, said State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine Deputy Chairman Victor Zhora at the Black Hat USA 2023 conference. Zhora also noted that stronger threat intelligence sharing and collaboration efforts have enabled Ukraine to better thwart Russian cyberattacks. Meanwhile, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly noted during the conference that the U.S. is lagging in cyber resilience, compared with Ukraine. "I don't see that level of resilience in terms of how we respond to potential threats. We should be unified as an American people in the face of these very serious threats," Easterly added.