Russian ISP targeted by pro-Ukrainian hackers as payback for Kyivstar attack

Major Moscow internet service provider M9com was claimed to be compromised by pro-Ukrainian hacking operation Blackjack in retaliation for Russia's attack against Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest telecommunications firm, last month, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Details regarding the incident have been scant, with Blackjack only confirming the intrusion through screenshots of M9com's hacked systems and a limited data leak on its Tor-based darknet site. However, such an operation was noted by a Ukrainian law enforcement agency source to have involved the assistance of Ukraine's Security Service, marking another instance of a collaboration with pro-Ukrainian hacktivists and the SBU following the claimed hack of Alfa-Bank, the largest private banking institution in Russia, in October. Data from Alfa-Bank's 30 million customers were leaked by the attackers earlier this week, coinciding with the sequestration of 100 GB of data from a Russian military equipment producer claimed by Ukraine's military intelligence agency.