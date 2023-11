Mounting cyberattacks against K-12 schools and libraries across the U.S. since the school year began in August have prompted the Federal Communications Commission to propose a new "Schools and Library Cybersecurity Pilot Program," reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from enabling data collection on cybersecurity and advanced firewall services that would provide optimal protection for K-12 schools and libraries, the program, which will be seeking investment of up to $200 million over a three-year period, would also help fund schools and libraries looking to adopt the identified cybersecurity solutions. "Protecting our students is a critically important task and one that touches on the mission of several federal agencies. Ultimately, we want to learn from this effort, identify how to get the balance right, and provide our federal, state, and local government partners with actionable data about the most effective and coordinated way to address this growing problem," said FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel.