Seed funding raises $2.5M for SydeLabs

California-based generative artificial intelligence startup SydeLabs has secured $2.5 million from a seed funding round, which will be spent toward establishing a security and risk management platform aimed at addressing generative AI cybersecurity threats, SecurityWeek reports.

Aside from enabling real-time vulnerability discovery and mitigation in AI apps, SnydeLabs' security and risk management platform also facilitates automated red teaming and proactive attack prevention through intent prioritization. Such a platform, which could be used by GPT, Gemini, Claude, and other large language models, has also been touted to help achieve AI regulation compliance. "We are building a comprehensive platform for risk management of Generative AI systems, across the entire development lifecycle. This can give a huge productivity boost to enterprises and prevent costs associated with inaction around security and compliance threats," said SydeLabs co-founder and CEO Ruchir Patwa. RTP Global led the investment round with the support of Picus Capital and angel investors.