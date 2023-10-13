Semperis attack path analysis tool upgraded with Microsoft Entra ID

Microsoft Entra ID support has been integrated by enterprise identity protection startup Semperis into its attack path management tool Forest Druid in a bid to better combat cybersecurity threats against on-premises Active Directory and cloud systems, SiliconAngle reports. Quicker attack path analysis is being facilitated by Forest Druid through the prioritization of accounts and other assets controlled by an Entra ID or AD environment, also known as Tier 0 assets, according to Semperis, which has also updated Forest Druid to include new data collection settings and defense perimeter relationship graph controls. "As more organizations are embracing cloud identity systems such as Entra ID and Okta often using them in conjunction with on-prem AD the attack surface expands, giving malicious actors more opportunities to breach the environment and deploy malware. Forest Druid helps defenders visually map risky access to privileged accounts. By identifying the true Tier 0 perimeter and prioritizing sensitive accounts for remediation, cybersecurity teams save valuable time and resources in safeguarding the identity system," said Semperis Associate Vice President of Security Products Ran Harel.