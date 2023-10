Officials across 50 countries part of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative have been touted by Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger to present numerous initiatives aimed at strengthening cyber threat information sharing around the world, as well as combating malicious cryptocurrency activity and ransomware payments at next week's U.S.-hosted meeting, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Information sharing platforms where major cyber incidents could be immediately reported will be introduced by Israel and Lithuania during the meeting, said Neuberger, who added that member countries have also been moving to crack down on cryptocurrency payments leveraged by ransomware operations. "We haven't previously shared bad wallets, information regarding wallets on the blockchain that are moving illicit, ransomware-related funds," Neuberger noted. The U.S. was also noted by Neuberger to be working on getting all participating nations to commit against providing ransoms to threat actors.