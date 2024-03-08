Significant Swiss government data leak conducted by Play ransomware

Switzerland has confirmed that the Play ransomware gang had exposed 65,000 government documents, accounting for almost 5% of nearly 1.3 million leaked files stolen from its breach of Swiss technology and software solutions firm Xplain in May, BleepingComputer reports.

While data from the administrative units of Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice, Federal Office of Police, Federal Department of Justice and Police, State Secretariat for Migration, and internal IT service center accounted for about 95% of the exposed government files, minimal impact has been observed in the country's Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, according to the Swiss government, which referenced a report conducted by the country's National Cyber Security Centre. On the other hand, nearly 5,000 files were discovered to contain personal information, classified data, account passwords, technical details, and other sensitive information, while a few hundred files were found to have details concerning IT systems and software.