VentureBeat reports that cybercriminals have been increasingly exploiting the death of Queen Elizabeth II in new scams. Such scams include investment projects that offer cryptocurrency and NFTs, as well as online stores offering t-shirts and commemorative coins that could easily exfiltrate user data, according to Kaspersky, which emphasized the importance of security awareness training amid the new scams. "When buying from such sites, remember that many of them are not secure and the data entered on such pages are likely to be at risk of leakage, so remember to use a robust, secure solution to protect yourselves. Also choose to buy only trusted stores and be suspicious of super low prices on goods it can be used by cybercriminals as a lure to get your payment details," said Kaspersky Security Expert Olga Svistunova. The report follows warnings from the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center and Bitdefender regarding the use of the Queen's passing in phishing scams.