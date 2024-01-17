Ransomware

Spanish municipality rejects ransomware demand payment

Nearly €10 million in ransom has been demanded by threat actors behind a ransomware attack against the municipality of Calvia in Majorca, Spain, over the weekend, a fee which Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual emphasized would not be paid by the city council, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. All administrative deadlines, including those for civil claims and requests submissions, have been temporarily deferred until the end of the month following the attack, which was discovered on the morning of Jan. 13. Efforts to restore impacted systems were immediately set in place, with the council activating a crisis cabinet to determine the extent of the intrusion. "The city council deeply regrets the inconvenience that this situation may cause and reiterates its firm commitment to resolve the current situation in the most orderly, rapid and effective manner possible," said officials. The attack comes months after Spain joined a Counter Ransomware Initiative pledge against extortion demand payments among ransomware-hit government entities.

Related

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Ransomware attack lessons, from MOVEit and Doubledrive to MGM/Caesars

    On-Demand Event

  • Cybercast
    Cyber Resilience in the Ransomware and Wiper Era New Strategies for CISOs to Protect

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    The changing face of ransomware, and how to respond

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.