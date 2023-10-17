SpyNote Android trojan detailed

Extensive data-gathering features have been discovered by F-Secure researchers within the SpyNote Android banking trojan, which has been distributed mainly through SMS phishing campaigns, according to The Hacker News. SpyNote not only seeks call log, SMS message, external storage, and camera permissions but also accessibility permissions to enable audio and phone call recording, keystroke logging, and screenshot capturing, said the report. Moreover, additional "diehard services" exploiting a broadcast receiver have also been used by the banking trojan to prevent the attempted uninstallation of the malicious app, researchers said. "The SpyNote sample is spyware that logs and steals a variety of information, including keystrokes, call logs, information on installed applications, and so on. It stays hidden on the victim's device making it challenging to notice. It also makes uninstallation extremely tricky," said F-Secure researcher Amit Tambe, who added that only performing factory resets could remove compromise in devices already infected with SpyNote.