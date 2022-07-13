Overall security improvement, automation-assisted IT productivity gains, and cloud migration are the three topmost priorities of IT professionals this year, TechRepublic reports. On the other hand, cybersecurity and data protection, inadequate IT spending and resources, and legacy technologies were the foremost challenges, a Kaseya report found. Fifty-three percent expect increased security staffing this year, which is 7% more than last year, and 86% reported security spending to either remain the same or increase. More IT professionals expressed strong support for integration, which has been noted to benefit IT documentation in endpoint management and service desk systems, automation script execution, and ticket management. Meanwhile, IT infrastructure upgrades have been a major part of increased spending among organizations, with more than half allocating 11% to 50% of their resources to IT support/help desks. Up to a quarter of IT security funding is being allocated by 73% and 74% of respondents to IT security and data backup and recovery, respectively. Managed service providers have also been increasingly enlisted for IT security, according to the report.