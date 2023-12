New efforts to curb North Korean cybersecurity threats have been agreed upon by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan in a meeting in Seoul amid North Korea's warning of additional spy satellite launches, according to Reuters . "We've also launched new trilateral initiatives to counter the threats posed by the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], from its cybercrime and cryptocurrency money laundering to its reckless space and ballistic missile tests," said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Meanwhile, Takeo Akiba, Sullivan's Japanese counterpart, highlighted that proceeds from North Korea's "illicit cyber activities" have been fueling the country's nuclear missile development program. While North Korea noted that it has been subjected to a double standard regarding its space development program, saying that South Korea has also launched its proprietary satellite, Sullivan said that South Korea's does not involve ballistic-missile technologies that are in violation of the resolutions set by the United Nations.