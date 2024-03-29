Stronger defense contractor cybersecurity aimed by new Defense Department strategy

New strategic guidance has been released by the U.S. Department of Defense to strengthen the defense industrial base amid increasing cybersecurity threats, reports DefenseScoop.

While defense contractor compliance will continue to be assessed through the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, the Defense Department will be considering expanded requirements and supplemental guidelines, according to the strategy. Other goals in the guidance, which are expected to be achieved between this year and 2027, include the establishment of a new threat intelligence sharing framework, strengthening of vulnerability assessments and attack recovery strategies, and evaluation of the department's cybersecurity requirements, as well as more robust cybersecurity partnerships between agencies and contractors.

"Over the last several years the DIB has made great strides in improving cyber resiliency, security, compliance, and understanding the threat landscape. Together through the DIB cybersecurity strategy, we will further advance our goals and improve DIB cybersecurity," said Defense Department Deputy Chief Information Officer for Cybersecurity David McKeown.