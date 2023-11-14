Critical Infrastructure Security

Stronger OT cybersecurity sought by Claroty, Network Perception collaboration

SiliconAngle reports that Claroty and Network Perception have entered a partnership deal to provide a consolidated and comprehensive audit platform aimed at helping operational technology network auditors better visualize baseline cybersecurity posture, as well as improve threat monitoring and response efforts. Aside from enabling proactive alerts regarding network vulnerabilities, the platform also allows immediate XIoT asset identification and protection, according to both companies, which touted the benefits of automated network assessment in bolstering cyber resilience. Moreover, Claroty customers would also be able to strengthen their industrial network defenses through the platform. "While performing regular reviews of compliance metrics is important, accessing that data and analyzing it can be time-consuming, tedious, and limited depending on where you are looking. As cybersecurity risks grow, reviews need to become more comprehensive and frequent and need to be managed in a way that will not overburden security and audit teams," said Network Perceptions CEO Robin Berthier.

