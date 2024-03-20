Suspected hackers apprehended in Ukraine, guilty plea entered by Lifelock hacker

Three Ukrainians suspected of being behind the compromise of over 100 million email and Instagram accounts worldwide have been arrested by the Cyber Police of Ukraine, according to The Hacker News.

Brute-force attacks have been deployed to compromise the accounts, with the suspects, who are believed to be in an organized criminal operation, later selling the stolen accounts on the dark web, said Ukrainian authorities, who noted that the arrested individuals could be sentenced to up to 15 years imprisonment if found guilty.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department disclosed that Robert Purdeck, also known as Lifelock and Studmaster, entered a guilty plea to computer fraud and abuse charges relating to the use of stolen medical computer server credentials to facilitate the exfiltration of data from more than 43,000 individuals. Up to 14,000 more individuals also had their personal data compromised after Purdeck infiltrated the server of the Newnan Police Department in Georgia through stolen credentials.