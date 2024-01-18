Switzerland subjected to NoName DDoS attacks

Security Affairs reports that Switzerland had some of its government websites temporarily disrupted by a wave of distributed denial-of-service attacks by the pro-Russian hacktivist operation NoName, which noted that the intrusions were in response to the attendance of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the Word Economic Forum in Davos. While the Swiss government's primary portal was not impacted by the DDoS attacks, threat actors were able to compromise access to the websites of the Swiss Ministry of the Interior, the Swiss cable car network's POOL-ALPIN service provider, and the Rhaetian railway to Davos, as well as the Davos-Klosters ski resort website, according to the country's National Cyber Security Centre, which noted that efforts to restore the impacted sites have been expedited. Such an incident comes after Switzerland had several of its government, municipality, airport, and association websites previously compromised by DDoS attacks deployed by the NoName hacktivist group in June.