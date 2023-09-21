T-Mobile has disclosed that personal and payment information from fewer than 100 of its customers were exposed as a result of a system error and not due to a cyberattack or data breach, according to CNET. "This was a temporary system glitch related to a planned overnight technology update involving limited account information for fewer than 100 customers, which was quickly resolved," said T-Mobile, after certain users of the mobile carrier posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they were able to view information from other accounts on their T-Mobile app. Such an incident comes months after T-Mobile reported a widespread data breach affecting nearly 37 million prepaid and postpaid customer accounts, as well as a smaller breach impacting more than 800 individuals. T-Mobile was also involved in a massive data breach two years ago that resulted in the compromise of data from 54 million customers, wherein it agreed to pay a $500 million settlement.