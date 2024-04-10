Texas county agency attacked by Medusa ransomware gang

Fort Worth, Texas-based Tarrant County Appraisal District was admitted to be compromised by the Medusa ransomware operation in an attack late last month, with the ransomware group warning of the exposure of almost 218GB of stolen data within six days should the government agency refuse payment of a $100,000 ransom, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Officials at the Tarrant County Appraisal District previously reported that efforts to restore the agency's impacted systems have been underway since the ransomware-related network disruption was first identified on March 21.

"We have reported this incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Texas Department of Information Resources and will cooperate with any resulting investigation," said Tarrant Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Jon Don Bobbitt.

Such a development follows a recent Medusa attack against an Illinois county near Iowa. Attacks have also been launched by Medusa against Toyota Financial Services, Water for People, and Moneris in recent months.