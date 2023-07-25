Reuters reports that U.S. law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan had data from a limited number of clients potentially stolen following a ransomware attack against its third-party data center provider last year. Attackers were able to access or acquire client data after compromising the network of the data center it uses for e-discovery data collection and processing from May 13 to 14, 2022, said QEUS in a notice filed with the California Attorney General's Office. Fewer than 2,000 individuals were noted by a person close to the matter to have been notified regarding the incident. While the intrusion has not compromised the law firm's network infrastructure, an investigation into the extent of the attack is still underway. The disclosure of QEUS comes follows recent cyberattacks against law firms across the U.S., including Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, which has been charged in relation to a systems compromise from late February to early March.