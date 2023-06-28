NPM is being subjected to a new ongoing attack with a novel execution chain involving package pairs that work together to facilitate additional resource retrieval and execution, reports The Hacker News.
Remote server tokens stored by the first package will be passed by the second package as a parameter along with the type of operating system in an effort to secure a secondary script from the remote server, according to a Phylum report. Attackers behind the operation have not yet been identified but the campaign has been characterized as an advanced supply chain threat. "It's crucial that each package in a pair is executed sequentially, in the correct order, and on the same machine to ensure successful operation. This carefully orchestrated attack serves as a stark reminder of the ever-evolving complexity of modern threat actors in the open-source ecosystem," said Phylum researchers. The findings follow Sonatype's discovery of malicious Python Package Index packages, as well as its identification of the libiobe package that could compromise Windows and Linux systems.
It's the third time the Cl0p extortion group has targeted a piece of file-transfer software to steal data from their customers, but security experts collecting data on the fallout say the MOVEit hack is likely to dwarf the impact of previous campaigns.
Representatives from Siemens Energy and UCLA told SC Media they were swept up in the massive hack that has hit dozens of known victims so far, while Schneider Electric said it was investigating the claims from the Cl0p ransomware and extortion group.
The Delaware State Supreme Court upheld an order by a lower court last year to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit against SolarWinds, but legal experts say the impact of the case is likely to be narrow on new legal challenges.