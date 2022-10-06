Telstra, the largest telecommunications firm in Australia, has announced being affected by a third-party breach, reports The Hacker News. Such a breach, which was discovered last week, was facilitated through an attack against the Work Life NAB platform, which is no longer being used by Telstra, with the leaked data related to an employee rewards program that has already been phased out, according to Telstra. "There has been no breach of Telstra's systems. And no customer account data was involved," said Telstra Chief Information Security Officer for the Asia Pacific Narelle Devine, who added that the exposed data was "basic in nature." While Telstra has not provided information regarding the number of individualsl impacted by the data breach, an internal staff email obtained by Reuters revealed that the incident may have affected 30,000 employees. Disclosure of the Telstra breach follows the confirmation of fellow telecommunications provider Optus that 2.1 million current and former subscribers had their personal data compromised in a widespread hack.