The emergence of generative artificial intelligence tools including OpenAI'sChatGPT has been regarded by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly as the most major concern that governments will be dealing with this century, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Generative AI could be leveraged by threat actors to further cyberattacks and should be properly regulated, said Easterly during an Atlantic Council meeting. "[AI is] the most powerful technology capability and maybe weapon of this century. We do not have the legal regimes or the regulatory regimes to be able to implement them safely and effectively. And we need to figure that out in the very near term," Easterly noted. Easterly's comments follow Italy's temporary ban of ChatGPT, which it alleged of engaging in illegal user data collection practices, as well as the release of a statement from over 1,000 technology experts calling for a six-month pause on AI system training.