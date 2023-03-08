Following a more than yearlong delay, the U.S. Department of Defense is poised to provide Congress its information operations strategy and posture review in weeks' time, DefenseScoop reports. The Defense Department has had conversations stemming from the posture review and strategy, which have also prompted a reevaluation of its information operations, said Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-intensity Conflict before the Senate Armed Services Committee Christopher Maier. While the Defense Department has already moved to update its doctrine of information following criticism of its deteriorating information operations, Maier admitted that further investment and prioritization of information operations are needed as it seeks integrated deterrence. "The Department must seek to avoid unknowingly driving competition to aggression. To strengthen deterrence while managing escalation risks, the Department will enhance its ability to operate in the information domain for example, by working to ensure that messages are conveyed effectively," said Maier, who emphasized the department's push to working alongside other federal departments and other allies and partners.