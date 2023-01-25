Cybersecurity posture weaknesses at the U.S. Department of Defense have been stemming from inadequate cyber test capabilities, as well as "persistent" shortfalls in resource and personnel amid the private sector's poaching of cyber talent, DefenseScoop reports. Such challenges should prompt the Defense Department to reevaluate its ability to defend the U.S. against increasingly sophisticated cyber operations from Russia and China, a report from the Office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation revealed. Continued challenges in retaining cyber talent have already prompted the Defense Department to increase automated testing investments. Bolstering contested environment-based training should be prioritized by the Defense Department in strengthening its defenses against foreign cyber threats, said the report. "A cyber fight-through objective should be established for every major exercise to provide warfighters and cyber defenders the opportunity to experience the full spectrum of cyber threats and effects, and allow them to improve their defenses, detections, and resilience," said the DOT&E.