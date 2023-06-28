More information regarding a "Breach and Attack Simulation" solution is being sought by the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts as it aims to better defend its networks against increasingly prevalent cybersecurity threats, FedScoop reports. Such a system would need to "enable continuous and consistent testing of multiple attack vectors against the Courts' assets, including external and insider threats, lateral movement, and data exfiltration," said the AO in a request for information that also noted that the system would be leveraged by the courts' Information Technology Security Office to determine the levels of cyber risk. Nearly 600 million "harmful" cyber events against courts' local area networks have been thwarted by the judiciary's cyber defenses last year, up from 43 million in 2020, according to the U.S. Judiciary's fiscal year 2024 spending request, which also noted that more cyberattacks are expected to impact its networks amid the growing proficiency of threat actors.