Hacktivist group Gonjeshke Darande has claimed to have deployed cyberattacks against three Iranian steel companies, which has prompted suspended operations at Khuzestan Steel, one of the largest steel manufacturers in the country, according to CyberScoop. "These companies are subject to international sanctions and continue their operations despite the restrictions. These cyberattacks, being carried out carefully so to protect innocent individuals, are in response to the aggression of the Islamic Republic," wrote Gonjeshke Darande in messages posted on its Telegram channel and Twitter account. Gonjeshke Darande was also behind the wiper malware attacks against Iran's railway system last July, which SentinelOne's SentinelLabs dubbed "MeteorExpress." The attacks come amid the growing number of cyber incidents purportedly launched by hacktivists against Iran, said Check Point Cyber Research Head Itay Cohen. "The number of attacks, their success and their quality can suggest that they were conducted by an advanced attacker or attackers, perhaps a nation-state with an interest to sabotage Irans critical infrastructure, as well as seed panic among the Iranian public and officials," Cohen added.